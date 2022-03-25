Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY remained flat at $$42.07 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 312. Toto has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

