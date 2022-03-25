TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.90. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $766.76 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.