Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $0.71. Track Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 11,745 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Track Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

