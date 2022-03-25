Trainline’s (TRN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.24) to GBX 241 ($3.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.33 ($4.22).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 199.80 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 121,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.32. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.67). The firm has a market cap of £960.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.80.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.