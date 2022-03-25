Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.81

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.81 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 123,758 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.81. The company has a market cap of £9.15 million and a PE ratio of -36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43.

Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

