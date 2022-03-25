Tranchess Market Cap Tops $59.71 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $59.71 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,321.51 or 0.99984018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,798,293 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

