Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 15,650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,071,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 26,220,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,770,625. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Trans Global Group (Get Rating)

Trans Global Group, Inc focuses on effecting a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company operates as an investment company that plans to acquire companies in the liquor industry in China. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector.

