Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 15,650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,071,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 26,220,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,770,625. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
