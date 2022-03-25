Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.51

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 18216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCL.A shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

