TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $721.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TDG opened at $675.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.02. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

