TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $721.94.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $675.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.06 and a 200 day moving average of $631.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

