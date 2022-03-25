Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.31

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.31 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 66.25 ($0.87). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 17,142 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.97.

In related news, insider Ryan Maughan bought 5,912 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,966.08 ($6,537.76).

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

