Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 59 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several research firms recently commented on TGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

