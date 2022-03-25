TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

TRU stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.