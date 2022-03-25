Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.71) to GBX 1,961 ($25.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.34) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.64).

TPK traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,282 ($16.88). 160,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,407.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,531.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222 ($16.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.22).

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.77) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,855.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

