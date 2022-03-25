Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,600.00.

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

