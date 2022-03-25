Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Tops $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.65 or 0.07080163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,432.94 or 0.99628674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.