Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.06

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.06 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 18432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

