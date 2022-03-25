Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 93,966 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $161.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.