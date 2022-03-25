Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after purchasing an additional 341,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.14 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

