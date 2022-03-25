Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at CLSA

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CLSA from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of TCOM opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

