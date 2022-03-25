Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after CLSA lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 27,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,449,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

