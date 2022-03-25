Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

