True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,992 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $447.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

