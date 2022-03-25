True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 653.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 738.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUERF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.