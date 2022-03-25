Truist Financial Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $220.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.
NYSE AIZ opened at $182.87 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $183.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assurant (AIZ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.