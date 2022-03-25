Truist Financial Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $220.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE AIZ opened at $182.87 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $183.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.