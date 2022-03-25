Truist Financial Weighs in on Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

APTS opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 47,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

