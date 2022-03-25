Truist Financial Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 726,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

