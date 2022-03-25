TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Up 682.7% in March

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 682.7% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
