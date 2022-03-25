u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UBLXF remained flat at $$93.00 on Friday. u-blox has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBLXF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

