U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,700 shares, a growth of 751.2% from the February 28th total of 107,700 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

