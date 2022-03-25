UBS Group Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) a $280.00 Price Target

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) received a $280.00 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.
FB stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.24. 382,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $604.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.00.
In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
