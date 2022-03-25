Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will announce $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.50 million and the highest is $96.49 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $378.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $591.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336,109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE opened at $69.12 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

