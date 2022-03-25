unFederalReserve Tops One Day Volume of $436,827.00 (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $436,827.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, unFederalReserve has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00113955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

unFederalReserve Coin Profile

unFederalReserve is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 439,144,732 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

