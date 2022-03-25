Unibright (UBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.04 Million

Unibright (UBT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $240.95 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

