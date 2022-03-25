Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,162.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $12.05 million and $71,162.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 911.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.01329993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.11 or 0.07004227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,209.87 or 0.99821049 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

