Unifty (NIF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $493,273.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $13.62 or 0.00030677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $493,273.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.12 or 0.06985049 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,332.16 or 0.99887181 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00299385 BTC.

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

