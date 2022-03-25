Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

