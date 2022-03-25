United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,404. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

