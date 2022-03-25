United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON UU traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,065.50 ($14.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,655,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,060.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.86. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 877.60 ($11.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.99).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,916.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

