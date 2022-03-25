Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Uniti Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

