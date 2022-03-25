Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,854. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.