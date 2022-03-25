Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 503.9% in March

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 503.9% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,054,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Univec stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Univec

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

