Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 503.9% in March

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 503.9% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,054,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Univec stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Univec
