Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

