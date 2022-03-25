Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Unrivaled Brands has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc in July 2021.

