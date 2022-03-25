Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Unrivaled Brands has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (UNRV)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.