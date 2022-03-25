Unslashed Finance (USF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $16,124.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.10 or 0.07017572 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.28 or 0.99979641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.