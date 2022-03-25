UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.67. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 100,822 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $903.84 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $106,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.