UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading Up 3.5%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGSGet Rating) was up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.85 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.75). Approximately 72,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 87,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.20. The stock has a market cap of £118.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

