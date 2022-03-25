UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading Up 3.5%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.85 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.75). Approximately 72,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 87,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.20. The stock has a market cap of £118.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

