UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

