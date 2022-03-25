UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 10,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.