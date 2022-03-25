Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 11.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 38,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,159,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a market cap of $525.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

